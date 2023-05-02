This young entrepreneur will collect your food waste and turn it into compost

The Kaimuki Compost Collective is the creation of University of Hawaiʻi chemistry graduate Nate Hogsten. He turned his passion for problem-solving into a business venture that helps the community dispose of food waste.

The Conversation spoke with Hogsten about selling the subscription plan to local businesses and residents. For a monthly fee, the business will pick up its 5-gallon bucket of food waste and drop off a clean one.

Hawaiʻi Public Radio / Nate Hogsten at Hawaiʻi Public Radio

"If I'm taking my waste and my friend's waste, that's fine, and I can make do and we're all happy with it. If it's gonna make a difference then it needs to be big, and if it's gonna be big, then we got to fund it," Hogsten said.

Similar businesses have already popped up on the continent, and in Australia and New Zealand, he said.

"I didn't create the business model. I kind of ran into it. I was concerned, I was like who's gonna pay for this? Because you can just throw it in the trash, it's free," he said. "People want it and everyone who uses the service absolutely loves it. The market, it's people who have expendable income. So it's younger professionals, I'd say between 25 to 50, actually, mostly women."

The compost is delivered to local farmers and gardeners.

