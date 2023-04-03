The case for attracting more social workers in Hawaiʻi

A new report from the University of Hawai‘i found the state needs more social workers. “Social Work in Hawai‘i: A Workforce Profile” was conducted by the Thompson School of Social Work and Public Health.

Hawai‘i faces a staffing shortage of 12% to 16% when it comes to social workers, said Sonja Bigalke-Bannan, the executive director of the Hawai‘i Chapter of the National Association of Social Workers.

The UH study showed that higher wages and legislative solutions could attract more people to the field.

"There is a need for even more mental health care provision now and moving forward. And just as a society, at recognition here, especially here in Hawaiʻi, our Legislature made mental health one of their big priorities this year, and one of the big focuses. So we need more clinicians," Bigalke-Bannan said. "We have more of a shortage than most states. And one of the biggest reasons is the compensation, the pay, right. I mean, most of us are making kind of HUD poverty line, kind of cut off for Hawaiʻi."

The state Senate Ways and Means Committee will look at a bill Tuesday that would allow aspiring social workers to get paid while working to accrue their clinical hours. Currently, those hours are equivalent to an unpaid internship.

"Let's make it competitive. Let's make it something that's sustainable because most social workers have kind of like their primary job and then maybe have a private practice on the side. Everyone has kind of a side hustle because it's an expensive place to live," Bigalke-Bannan told HPR.

This interview aired on The Conversation on April 3, 2023. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.