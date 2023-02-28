Recognizing Black women leaders in Hawaiʻi and nationwide

Closing out Black History Month and moving into Women’s History Month, gives us an opportunity to reflect upon Black women’s leadership. From Vice President Kamala Harris to the founders of the Black Lives Matter movement to Michelle Obama, Black women are recognized as significant voices for change.

The Conversation spoke with attorney Bridget Morgan-Bickerton about reasons that women come together, and approach the concept of “difference."

This interview aired on The Conversation on Feb. 28, 2023. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.