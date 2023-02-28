Donate
The Conversation

Recognizing Black women leaders in Hawaiʻi and nationwide

Hawaii Public Radio | By Stephanie Han
Published February 28, 2023 at 4:32 PM HST
Bridget Morgan-Bickerton with Stephanie Han
Stephanie Han
/
HPR
Attorney Bridget Morgan-Bickerton, right, with HPR's Stephanie Han at Hawaiʻi Public Radio in February 2023.

Closing out Black History Month and moving into Women’s History Month, gives us an opportunity to reflect upon Black women’s leadership. From Vice President Kamala Harris to the founders of the Black Lives Matter movement to Michelle Obama, Black women are recognized as significant voices for change.

The Conversation spoke with attorney Bridget Morgan-Bickerton about reasons that women come together, and approach the concept of “difference."

This interview aired on The Conversation on Feb. 28, 2023. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1. 

Stephanie Han
Stephanie Han is a producer for The Conversation. Contact her at shan@hawaiipublicradio.org.
