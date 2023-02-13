Donate
The Conversation

Hawaii Association of the Blind annual convention returns in person

Hawaii Public Radio | By Dave Lawrence
Published February 13, 2023 at 5:03 PM HST
For the first time in two years, the Hawaii Association of the Blind will be holding its 56th annual convention in person on Oʻahu. The organization, established in 1967, advocates for blind residents and provides services.

HPR’s Dave Lawrence talked with association member Vickie Kennedy about the upcoming event and what the results of the recent census reveal about those living with vision impairment in our islands.

The annual convention is happening on March 4 at the Ala Moana Hotel. Click here for more information.

This interview aired on The Conversation on Feb. 13, 2023. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.    

Dave Lawrence
Dave Lawrence is the local host of All Things Considered, Road Stories (formerly Off the Road), and Stargazer.
