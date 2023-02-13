Hawaii Association of the Blind annual convention returns in person

For the first time in two years, the Hawaii Association of the Blind will be holding its 56th annual convention in person on Oʻahu. The organization, established in 1967, advocates for blind residents and provides services.

HPR’s Dave Lawrence talked with association member Vickie Kennedy about the upcoming event and what the results of the recent census reveal about those living with vision impairment in our islands.

The annual convention is happening on March 4 at the Ala Moana Hotel. Click here for more information.

This interview aired on The Conversation on Feb. 13, 2023. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.