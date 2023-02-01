Donate
The Conversation

Hawaiian music trio kicks off HPR's in-person Atherton concert series

Hawaii Public Radio | By Paige Okamura
Published February 1, 2023 at 2:19 PM HST
Courtesy ʻUheʻuhene
Jordan ʻĀina Asing, Lina Robins-Tamure and Heather Kapuaokamakahala Kalua of ʻUheʻuhene

Hawaiʻi Public Radio’s Atherton concerts are back after a nearly three-year hiatus due to the pandemic. The four-week Mele Hawaiʻi Performance Series features several local Hawaiian artists over the month of February. The music trio ʻUheʻuhene kicks off the concert series on Saturday, Feb. 4 at 7 p.m.

Cousins Lina Robins-Tamure, Heather Kapuaokamakahala Kalua and Jordan ʻĀina Asing have been making music together for almost a decade. Paige Okamura, the host of HPR's Hawaiian music show Hawaiʻi Kulāiwi, sat down with Kalua to talk about the band.

This interview aired on The Conversation on Feb. 1, 2023. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.

Paige Okamura
Paige Okamura (DJ Mermaid) is a keiki papa of Māeaea, Waialua, Oʻahu. Her expertise in Hawaiian music is based out of her love for her language and her culture. She honed her expertise in Hawaiian music at KTUH FM Honolulu as the former host of the Hawaiian language show "Kīpuka Leo" before branching out to create her own bi-lingual show "Kai Leo Nui." She's also a versatile club DJ trained by our very own dj mr. nick with an eclectic, diverse musical library. Formerly Bridging the Gap's Tuesday night host, she now hosts Hawaiʻi Kulāiwi, Sundays at 6 p.m. on HPR-1.
