Hawaiian music trio kicks off HPR's in-person Atherton concert series

Hawaiʻi Public Radio’s Atherton concerts are back after a nearly three-year hiatus due to the pandemic. The four-week Mele Hawaiʻi Performance Series features several local Hawaiian artists over the month of February. The music trio ʻUheʻuhene kicks off the concert series on Saturday, Feb. 4 at 7 p.m.

Cousins Lina Robins-Tamure, Heather Kapuaokamakahala Kalua and Jordan ʻĀina Asing have been making music together for almost a decade. Paige Okamura, the host of HPR's Hawaiian music show Hawaiʻi Kulāiwi, sat down with Kalua to talk about the band.

