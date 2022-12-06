'Rosies' arrive in Honolulu to mark 81st anniversary of Pearl Harbor and honor women during wartime

Dec. 7 marks the 81st anniversary of the bombing of Pearl Harbor. Rosie the Riveter has become symbolic of the war effort by women across the country who stepped in to do the shipyard and factory jobs of many men who joined the military during World War II.

This week a handful of “Rosies” arrived in Honolulu to take part in the ceremonies. Marian Sousa, 96, flew in for the anniversary. She was on hand at Pearl Harbor to sign posters and take a boat ride out to the USS Arizona Memorial.

Sousa shared her story with The Conversation about how she played a small part in shipbuilding as a young high schooler with a gift for drawing. Sousa will be attending Wednesday’s ceremony at the Pearl Harbor National Memorial.

This interview aired on The Conversation on Dec. 6, 2022. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.