Crime spikes in neighborhoods may have a reason

Hawaii Public Radio | By Catherine Cruz
Published November 30, 2022 at 4:11 PM HST
1024px-Police_Line_Crime_Scene_2498847226.jpg
Tony Webster/Wikimedia Commons
/

There is a spike in crime nationally after a drop during the pandemic.

HPR's contributing editor Neal Milner was in the studio to discuss crime through the lens of an article by The Atlantic called The Crime Spike is No Mystery by Princeton professor and author Patrick Sharkey.

In lots of cities like Hawaiʻi, where the [crime] rate hasn't gone up very much, there is still an increase concern," he says.

Milner explains that crime rates across the country saw ups and downs throughout the years of the pandemic, but what stands to be true is that the same neighborhoods that have always had high crime rates continue to hold that status today.

He says that if you really want to deal with high crime rates, there isn't a quick fix. This is due to the longstanding systemic issues that those neighborhoods have faced throughout history, Milner says.

Milner also goes on to explain some of the reasons why these longstanding high crime neighborhoods may be plagued — including factors such as police and neighborhood cohesion.

This interview aired on The Conversation on Nov. 30, 2022. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.

Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Originally from Guam, she spent more than 30 years at KITV, covering beats from government to education. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
