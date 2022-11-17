As fentanyl cases continue to climb, officials warn of its growing threat to the community

It was a year ago this month that a 14 year old girl on the Big Island died after exposure to fentanyl.

Law enforcement has seen the number of fentanyl cases grow in the islands over the past five years.

This morning, The Conversation talked to Gary Yabuta, who is the executive director of the High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area's program.

HIDT's office opened in 1999, thanks to a federal grant obtained by our current City Prosecutor Steve Alm and the late Senator Dan Inouye. The program was organized to deal with our methamphetamine problem, since Hawaiʻi is considered a high intensity drug trafficked area. It is one of 33 hot spots across the country.

Yabuta says our communities need to know about this new growing threat of fentanyl in our community.

This interview aired on The Conversation on Nov. 17, 2022. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.