Maui siblings support adults with autism and make waves on TikTok with jewelry business

A Maui jewelry business that employs several adults with autism is making a splash on social media. Depo Market’s videos on TikTok have amassed over 3.5 million likes to date. The business was founded by jewelry designer Tiffany Chou and her brother Chris, who is autistic and also designs jewelry.

Courtesy Depo Market / Chris Chou, right, and Nathan sell jewelry.

Tiffany Chou spent a decade in New York working in fashion and building her signature line. Her pieces have been featured on national television shows and in global magazines. She returned home to the Valley Isle in 2018 to be her brother’s full-time caregiver.

They started Depo Market as a way for Chris Chou to earn money, but it has quickly turned into an opportunity for other professionals with autism to make a living.

The Conversation sat down with Tiffany and Chris Chou to talk about their business and how it impacts those with disabilities.

