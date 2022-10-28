Donate
Kailua author, illustrator talks new graphic novel aimed at young readers

Hawaii Public Radio | By Lillian Tsang
Published October 28, 2022 at 4:04 PM HST
A new adventure book for beginner readers is out on bookshelves and features local characters modeled after island keiki. It’s titled "Haku and Sam." The Conversation sat down with Kailua-based writer and illustrator Shane Petosa-Sigel to get the backstory on the graphic novel where friendship and adventure come alive on the page through his action-packed illustrations and use of onomatopoeia.

This interview aired on The Conversation on Oct. 28, 2022. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.

Lillian Tsang
Lillian Tsang is the senior producer of The Conversation. She has been part of the talk show team since it first aired in 2011. Contact her at ltsang@hawaiipublicradio.org.
