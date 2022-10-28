Kailua author, illustrator talks new graphic novel aimed at young readers

A new adventure book for beginner readers is out on bookshelves and features local characters modeled after island keiki. It’s titled "Haku and Sam." The Conversation sat down with Kailua-based writer and illustrator Shane Petosa-Sigel to get the backstory on the graphic novel where friendship and adventure come alive on the page through his action-packed illustrations and use of onomatopoeia.

This interview aired on The Conversation on Oct. 28, 2022. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.