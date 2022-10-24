Defining the issue and helping others during Domestic Violence Awareness Month

The state Department of Health reports that 13% of the population have experienced domestic violence. Of those victims, 65% are women and 35% are men.

Angelina Mercado, the executive director of the Hawaiʻi State Coalition Against Domestic Violence, said her dedication to the issue comes from growing up as a young Puerto Rican girl in New York’s public housing and witnessing the financial struggles of women. Mercado spoke with The Conversation about how domestic violence is defined and why this issue affects all of us.

Mercado said that when you see Honolulu Hale lit up in purple for Domestic Violence Awareness Month, it’s a chance to reflect on the phrase, “Everyone Knows Someone.”

Find resources and more at hscadv.org.

