Military families contend with boil advisory due to water main breaks

Thousands of families and businesses on the Navy’s water system don’t have to imagine a water crisis — they are living through it. From low water pressure, boil water advisories, and flooded yards due to broken water lines, it has been one challenge after another.

We are coming up on a year anniversary of dealing with fuel-contaminated water due to Red Hill. The busted water main pipes are also delaying the unpacking of 1 million gallons of fuel in the network of pipes linked to the Red Hill fuel storage facility. The Conversation talked to families who have been forced to pick up bottled water supplied by the Navy during this latest water crisis.

Navy Capt. Mark Sohaney, commander of Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, also shared the latest on water line repairs during a town hall meeting. The military hopes to be able to drop the boil water advisory this weekend.

