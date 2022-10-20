Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Conversation

Military families contend with boil advisory due to water main breaks

Hawaii Public Radio | By Catherine Cruz
Published October 20, 2022 at 3:47 PM HST
Navy water boil advisory october 2022 2.jpg
Catherine Cruz
/
HPR
In this Wednesday, Oct. 19 photo, water ready for pickup sits at the Navy Exchange. Water main breaks have left an estimated 93,000 people in the Pearl Harbor area on a boil water advisory since last Friday.

Thousands of families and businesses on the Navy’s water system don’t have to imagine a water crisis — they are living through it. From low water pressure, boil water advisories, and flooded yards due to broken water lines, it has been one challenge after another.

We are coming up on a year anniversary of dealing with fuel-contaminated water due to Red Hill. The busted water main pipes are also delaying the unpacking of 1 million gallons of fuel in the network of pipes linked to the Red Hill fuel storage facility. The Conversation talked to families who have been forced to pick up bottled water supplied by the Navy during this latest water crisis.

Navy Capt. Mark Sohaney, commander of Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, also shared the latest on water line repairs during a town hall meeting. The military hopes to be able to drop the boil water advisory this weekend.

Navy water boil advisory october 2022 3.jpg
Local News
Navy repairs water line breaks. Boil water advisory still in effect
Sabrina Bodon

This interview aired on The Conversation on Oct. 20, 2022. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.

Tags
The Conversation Militarypearl harbor
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Originally from Guam, she spent more than 30 years at KITV, covering beats from government to education. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Catherine Cruz
Related Stories