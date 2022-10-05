Local neuropsychologist, father of NFL player talks concussions, brain injury risks

Dr. Efland Amerson, a local neuropsychologist and father of a now-retired NFL player, has been keenly aware of the headlines about Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa's two recent concussions. His son David Amerson was born in Hawaiʻi and grew up on the continent.

The younger Amerson followed his dream to play professional football for the Washington Commanders (then-Redskins), Oakland Raiders, Kansas City Chiefs and Arizona Cardinals. His last season with the Cardinals ended in 2019. The older Amerson recalled one of his son’s early head injuries and the subsequent concussions he suffered in the NFL.

John Amis/ASSOCIATED PRESS / FR69715 AP Kansas City Chiefs defensive back David Amerson (24) walks the sidelines during the second half of an NFL preseason football game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Kansas City Chiefs, Friday, Aug. 17, 2018, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Amis)

This interview aired on The Conversation on Oct. 5, 2022. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.