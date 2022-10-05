Donate
The Conversation

Local neuropsychologist, father of NFL player talks concussions, brain injury risks

Hawaii Public Radio | By Catherine Cruz
Published October 5, 2022 at 2:26 PM HST
Dr. Efland Amerson and son David Amerson
Dr. Efland Amerson
/
Dr. Efland Amerson and son David Amerson, then-player for the Washington Redskins (now known as the Commanders).

Dr. Efland Amerson, a local neuropsychologist and father of a now-retired NFL player, has been keenly aware of the headlines about Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa's two recent concussions. His son David Amerson was born in Hawaiʻi and grew up on the continent.

The younger Amerson followed his dream to play professional football for the Washington Commanders (then-Redskins), Oakland Raiders, Kansas City Chiefs and Arizona Cardinals. His last season with the Cardinals ended in 2019. The older Amerson recalled one of his son’s early head injuries and the subsequent concussions he suffered in the NFL.

Chiefs Falcons Football David Amerson
John Amis/ASSOCIATED PRESS
/
FR69715 AP
Kansas City Chiefs defensive back David Amerson (24) walks the sidelines during the second half of an NFL preseason football game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Kansas City Chiefs, Friday, Aug. 17, 2018, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Amis)

This interview aired on The Conversation on Oct. 5, 2022. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.

Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Originally from Guam, she spent more than 30 years at KITV, covering beats from government to education. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
