Artist perspectives from two sides of life's timeline at Downtown Art Center

The exhibition “Illusion and Reality” at Honolulu’s Downtown Art Center showcases photorealistic oil paintings by two artists from two generations. Charles Valoroso is "the Boomer," a self-described art activist who recently returned home to Hawaiʻi after 50 years in arts education in California. Crissia Vaughn is "the Millennial" who grew up on Oʻahu and recently graduated with a fine arts degree from the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa.

So how did they find common ground through their art? The Conversation sat down with Valoroso and Vaughn to learn about their collaborative process.

The “Illusion and Reality” exhibition at Honolulu’s Downtown Art Center runs through Saturday, Aug. 27.

This interview aired on The Conversation on Aug. 24, 2022. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.