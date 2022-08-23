HMSA president talks workplace changes in health care industry

Hawaiʻi’s largest health care insurer says it has cut its office space footprint by half. It calls it a strategic move toward hybrid remote work born out of the pandemic.

Last fall, the Hawaiʻi Medical Service Association reported it would trim its staff by close to 300 workers. It planned to outsource some of those jobs and invest in high-tech advances to become more efficient.

HMSA President Mark Mugiishi talked to The Conversation about the changing face of health care coming out of the pandemic.

This interview aired on The Conversation on Aug. 23, 2022.