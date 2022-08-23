Donate
The Conversation

HMSA president talks workplace changes in health care industry

Hawaii Public Radio | By Catherine Cruz
Published August 23, 2022 at 3:51 PM HST
emergency room queen's medical center hospital ambulance Virus Outbreak Hawaii Health Care
Caleb Jones/AP
/
AP
.

Hawaiʻi’s largest health care insurer says it has cut its office space footprint by half. It calls it a strategic move toward hybrid remote work born out of the pandemic.

Last fall, the Hawaiʻi Medical Service Association reported it would trim its staff by close to 300 workers. It planned to outsource some of those jobs and invest in high-tech advances to become more efficient.

HMSA President Mark Mugiishi talked to The Conversation about the changing face of health care coming out of the pandemic.

This interview aired on The Conversation on Aug. 23, 2022. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.

The Conversation Health CareHMSA
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Originally from Guam, she spent more than 30 years at KITV, covering beats from government to education. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
