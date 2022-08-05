Donate
The Conversation

Artist behind 'Stone Cloud' hanging at OHA talks intersection of art and life in new solo exhibit

Hawaii Public Radio | By Lillian Tsang
Published August 4, 2022 at 6:05 PM HST
Courtesy Andrew Binkley
"Stone Cloud" -- an inflatable boulder hovering in the air at Foster Botanical Garden in Honolulu in 2017.

How does a boy from the Midwest become a monk in Thailand who creates thought-provoking art in Hawaiʻi? You may have seen Andrew Binkley’s work, like his large inflatable boulder called "Stone Cloud" hovering in the Foster Botanical Garden or most recently at the Office of Hawaiian Affairs. The Conversation spoke with Binkley to learn about the intersection of art and life in shaping his solo exhibit "Surrender."

Catch his eye-popping art piece — a boulder hovering in the air — at the headquarters of the Office of Hawaiian Affairs, formerly known as the Gentry Design Center. The exhibit “Surrender,” will be on display at the Nā Lama Kukui Lifestyle and Design Center through Aug. 15.

This interview aired on The Conversation on Aug. 4, 2022. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.

Lillian Tsang
Lillian Tsang is the senior producer of The Conversation. She has been part of the talk show team since it first aired in 2011. Contact her at ltsang@hawaiipublicradio.org.
