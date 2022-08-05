Artist behind 'Stone Cloud' hanging at OHA talks intersection of art and life in new solo exhibit

How does a boy from the Midwest become a monk in Thailand who creates thought-provoking art in Hawaiʻi? You may have seen Andrew Binkley’s work, like his large inflatable boulder called "Stone Cloud" hovering in the Foster Botanical Garden or most recently at the Office of Hawaiian Affairs. The Conversation spoke with Binkley to learn about the intersection of art and life in shaping his solo exhibit "Surrender."

Catch his eye-popping art piece — a boulder hovering in the air — at the headquarters of the Office of Hawaiian Affairs, formerly known as the Gentry Design Center. The exhibit “Surrender,” will be on display at the Nā Lama Kukui Lifestyle and Design Center through Aug. 15.

