Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Conversation

Coastal cleanup continues on Hawaiʻi Island after big south shore swell

Hawaii Public Radio | By Catherine Cruz
Published July 19, 2022 at 4:29 PM HST
Hurricane Lane Hawaii big wave ocean tide swell
John Locher/AP
/
AP
FILE - Waves crash on shore before Hurricane Lane, Thursday, Aug. 23, 2018, in Honolulu, Hawaiʻi. (AP Photo/John Locher)

Big waves on the south shore certainly made for viral videos, particularly on the Big Island. Footage of a wave crashing over a two-story building on Ali’i Drive even made national headlines.

The Keauhou Kona Surf and Racquet Club is mopping up after a wave went over the rooftop. And further down the coast, high surf disrupted a wedding reception. Fortunately, no one was hurt.

The Conversation talked to Talmadge Magno from the Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense, which is wrapping up its damage survey. Magno shared the latest on the cleanup efforts.

This interview aired on The Conversation on July 19, 2022. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.

Tags

The Conversation Hawaiʻi Islandweather
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Originally from Guam, she spent more than 30 years at KITV, covering beats from government to education. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Catherine Cruz
Related Content