Coastal cleanup continues on Hawaiʻi Island after big south shore swell

Big waves on the south shore certainly made for viral videos, particularly on the Big Island. Footage of a wave crashing over a two-story building on Ali’i Drive even made national headlines.

The Keauhou Kona Surf and Racquet Club is mopping up after a wave went over the rooftop. And further down the coast, high surf disrupted a wedding reception. Fortunately, no one was hurt.

The Conversation talked to Talmadge Magno from the Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense, which is wrapping up its damage survey. Magno shared the latest on the cleanup efforts.

This interview aired on The Conversation on July 19, 2022. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.