State attorney general's office says EPA should be able to regulate greenhouse gases nationwide

The state has no time to waste if it wants to meet its climate goals. That’s why many are calling the U.S. Supreme Court’s recent ruling in West Virginia v. Environmental Protection Agency a head-scratcher. It contends that the EPA does not have the broad authority to regulate carbon emissions without a specific mandate from Congress.

"The Supreme Court’s decision to limit EPA’s authority to regulate the fossil fuel industry, represents a regrettable rejection of EPA’s efforts to reduce overall carbon emissions from the second largest source of greenhouse gases, coal-fired power plants," Hawaiʻi Attorney General Holly Shikada said in a statement.

What could this mean for the climate change fight? Does the Supreme Court have a judicial veto over the powers of federal agencies? Hawaiʻi Deputy Solicitor General Ewan Raynor joined The Conversation to walk us through the implications of the case.

