The Conversation

Pearl Harbor historian reflects on former Japan PM Shinzo Abe's trip to Hawaiʻi

Hawaii Public Radio | By Catherine Cruz
Published July 14, 2022 at 4:30 PM HST
daniel martinez barack obama shinzo abe pearl harbor 75th anniversary
Courtesy Daniel Martinez
/
Pearl Harbor historian Daniel Martinez, right, shares the history of Pearl Harbor with former President Barack Obama and former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Dec. 27, 2016.

Planning is underway for an official memorial service to honor former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe who was gunned down at a rally just a week ago. Here in Hawaiʻi, The Conversation caught up with Pearl Harbor historian Daniel Martinez to reflect on Abe’s last trip to the islands for the 75th anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor.

This interview originally aired on The Conversation on July 14, 2022. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.

Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Originally from Guam, she spent more than 30 years at KITV, covering beats from government to education. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
