Pearl Harbor historian reflects on former Japan PM Shinzo Abe's trip to Hawaiʻi

Planning is underway for an official memorial service to honor former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe who was gunned down at a rally just a week ago. Here in Hawaiʻi, The Conversation caught up with Pearl Harbor historian Daniel Martinez to reflect on Abe’s last trip to the islands for the 75th anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor.

This interview originally aired on The Conversation on July 14, 2022. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.