-
In a recent state informational briefing lawmakers, experts and local officials discussed the possibility of the state using “reverse vending machines” in stores and “bag drop-off” locations where recyclables can be returned.
-
A local solar company has seen a surge of interest since it started offering solar panel recycling to its customers one year ago. The company estimated that by 2030, there will be more than 100,000 individual solar systems across the state over 10 years old, leading to a large wave of decommissions. HPR's Savannah Harriman-Pote reports on the outlook for end-of-life strategies for photovoltaics.
-
The Honolulu auditor issued 10 recommendations for the city's recycling program in 2017. Most have been completed, with those in process related to change in laws and existing contracts.
-
Recycling is a good goal. It reuses materials that would otherwise end up in the landfill. But the world market is changing and, for Kaua?i, this means…
-
Several months after Hawaii County stopped accepting plastic products at its recycling program, residents are looking for an alternative, and one not…
-
The owner of RRR Recycling that handles Honolulu’s blue recycling bins says he’s had to close over half of his locations since around 2017. The president…
-
Far from the view of the nearly three million visitors who travel to Maui County each year are two landfills that are filling up fast and approaching the…
-
Governments in every county across the state are cutting back on plastic. On Hawaii Island, the county is no longer recycling plastic, and that’s where…
-
Starting Wednesday, Hawaii County will no longer accept some traditionally recyclable materials at its collection sites. The change comes as global market…
-
Recycling remains a challenge for both policymakers and consumers — not only here in Hawaii, but all around the world. In New Zealand, the government is…