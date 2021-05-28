A local solar company has seen a surge of interest since it started offering solar panel recycling to its customers one year ago. The company estimated that by 2030, there will be more than 100,000 individual solar systems across the state over 10 years old, leading to a large wave of decommissions. HPR's Savannah Harriman-Pote reports on the outlook for end-of-life strategies for photovoltaics.

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