Lawmakers formally voted to install Kauaʻi Rep. Nadine Nakamura as House speaker. However, first-time Rep. Kim Coco Iwamoto was the lone "no" vote because she said the House rules are not being followed. HPR's Ashley Mizuo reports.
The primary election over the weekend resulted in big changes for the state. Longtime House Speaker Scott Saiki lost to Kim Coco Iwamoto, a former state Board of Education member. When the Legislature reconvenes in January, the House will need to choose a new speaker. HPR's Ashley Mizuo reports.
Kim Coco Iwamoto spoke to The Conversation about the revenue the state would lose from passing HB 2653. She also shared her perspective as an heir to Roberts Hawaii, her family's tour and transportation company.