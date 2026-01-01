Sponsor Hawaiʻi Public Radio

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Why Hawaiʻi Public Radio?

Your sponsorship does more than build awareness, it strengthens a vital community resource and aligns you with one of Hawaiʻi’s most trusted nonprofit media organizations. Reach audiences that are informed, engaged, and invested in our community. Sponsoring HPR tells your clients, customers, employees, and donors that you support trusted local journalism, local storytelling, educational programming, and relevant cultural content for our islands.

Value

Trusted Local Journalism

Independent and local reporting that keeps our community informed.

Community Impact

Programming across platforms that inspires, connects, and informs our communities.

Statewide Reach

Engage audiences across the region through radio, streaming, newsletters, podcasts, and live events.

Brand Alignment

Sponsoring HPR aligns you with a trusted public media organization and makes a statement about your values and who you are.

Who You Will Reach

An Intentional Audience

Instead of chasing impressions, build a lasting relationship with an audience that is really listening and actively seeking trusted information and meaningful experiences.

Audience Attributes

Reach educated professionals, business leaders, lifelong learners, and decision-makers who rely on HPR to keep growing. Our audience is community-minded; the type of people who support local businesses, nonprofits, arts, education, and civic life. HPR’s audience possesses significant purchasing power and make decisions based on preference and a desire to do what they feel is right. Our audience spends hours of meaningful time with HPR across platforms and in-person.

Multi-Platform Sponsorship Opportunities. More than Radio

HPR Can Help Your Organization Reach the Right Audience

To receive a copy of our media kit, email Carolyn Hyman, VP of Sponsorships & Business Development: chyman@hawaiipublicradio.org

Let’s build something meaningful together.

Whether you’re looking to increase awareness of your brand, promote your events, find people to support your community initiatives, or simply want to help keep Hawaiʻi informed, inspired, and connected – we can create a customized plan for you. Our team can design a plan that meets your goals and budget.