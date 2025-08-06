HPR Social Club Picks (August 6): Mahina mele

Every Wednesday, one of our awesome HPR besties will keep you posted on happenings across our Islands that we're most stoked about. While each of us has a different perspective and set of interests, we all share a goal of helping you stay curious and connected across our Hawaiian Islands. Not yet subscribed? Read the latest edition and subscribe today.

HPR Social Club Picks of the Week (August 6 Edition):

This weekend's gem that I have my eyes on: the Pacific American Foundation’s annual Kanikapila o Mahina moonlight concert (pictured, above) at Waikalua Loko Iʻa. It’s a stunning evening of Hawaiian mele in a spot that feels like home. If you’re looking for a night to slow down, connect, and soak in music and community, this is it. Hope to see you there!

Mia Yoshimoto A wig from I'm A Bright Kid Foundation's production of "Gypsy," styled by Mia Yoshimoto.

Continuing with the eastside love — if you have a flair for the theatrical, don’t miss "Gypsy," running August 8-24 at Palikū Theatre. Put on by the I’m A Bright Kid Foundation, this musical tells the story of Gypsy Rose Lee, a burlesque legend whose rise to fame is packed with big dreams, backstage drama, and show-stopping numbers.

It’s bold, beautiful, and full of heart. PLUS, so proud to say that HPR's own Mia Yoshimoto is doing hair and makeup for this production! Chee Mia!!

FOR DA KEIKI: Youth Art Exhibition 2025

Hui Noʻeau’s summer art students have been hard at work — and now they're ready to share their creations with the community! This annual showcase features artwork by keiki and teens from Camp Kaluanui, spanning painting, printmaking, sculpture, mixed media and more.

Youth Art Exhibition 2025

Hui Noʻeau Visual Arts Center

Maui

Now through Aug. 22

Free, open to all

The University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa brings its acclaimed production of "Rent" to Kauaʻi for one weekend only. Directed by Joshua "Baba" Tavares, this reimagining of the beloved musical has earned praise for its emotional power and local resonance.

Bonus: A free acting workshop will be offered this Saturday.

"Rent" on Kauaʻi – UH Mānoa Theatre Tour

Kauaʻi Community College Performing Arts Center

Kauaʻi

Aug. 8-10, multiple showtimes

Tickets $15 students/teachers, $25 general, $60 VIP

ʻIKE TO ACTION: Waimaka Lehua: Hawaiian Menstrual Practices

Join a public talk-story guided by Makana Kāne Kuahiwinui, whose research in waimaka lehua centers Hawaiian menstrual practices as sacred transitions rooted in ʻike kūpuna.

Waimaka Lehua: Hawaiian Menstrual Practices

Paʻi Arts & Cultural Center, Kakaʻako

Oʻahu

Friday, Aug. 9, 6 p.m.

In lieu of an admission fee, participants are asked to bring a menstrual product to donate to those experiencing period poverty.

YAS BREAD!: Gays Eating Garlic Bread at the Beach

Garlic bread? At the beach? Absolutely. Join LGBTQ friends and allies for a laid-back afternoon of snacking, swimming and connecting at Richardson Ocean Park in Hilo. BYOB: Bring Your Own Bread and good vibes, and come meet fellow beach-loving bread enthusiasts. Informal, welcoming and delicious.

Gays Eating Garlic Bread at the Beach

Richardson Ocean Park

Hawaiʻi Island

Sunday, Aug. 10, 1 - 6 p.m.

STARS & STORIES: Stargazing at Hōkūlani Imaginarium

Join Imaginarium Specialist and storyteller extraordinaire Krissie Kellogg for a 60-minute journey through the starry night sky. Blending storytelling with astronomy, this immersive show is perfect for curious minds of all ages.

Stargazing at Hōkūlani Imaginarium

Windward Community College

Oʻahu

Wednesday, Aug. 13, 7:00 p.m.

Tickets: $8 general admission, with discounts for WCC students, seniors and military with ID. More info on tickets

