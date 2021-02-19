Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
WFMTRadioNetwork-Tile (1).png
WFMT Orchestra Series
Fridays 8 P.M. to 10 P.M. on HPR-2
Hosted by Lisa Flynn

From WFMT:

Starting in summer 2022, we are delighted to announce the launch of the WFMT Orchestra Series! This new series combines the Los Angeles Philharmonic (Summer), Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra (Fall), a new to-be-announced orchestra for the Winter quarter, and the San Francisco Symphony (Spring) into a single year-round series.

The WFMT Orchestra Series kicks off in late June, 2022 with the Los Angeles Philharmonic presenting a stunning set of 13 concert broadcasts. The series begins with a program of Schoenberg and Strauss featuring soprano Golda Schultz, with LA Phil Music Director Gustavo Dudamel at the podium (June 24).

Other series highlights for Summer 2022 include:

• Jessie Montgomery’s Strum paired with Steven Mackey’s Shivaree Fantasy for Trumpet and Orchestra performed by Thomas Hooten. Mahler’s Symphony No. 4 rounds out the program, with soprano Camilla Tilling bringing the work to a thrilling close. Gustavo Dudamel conducts. (July 1)

• Susanna Mälkki conducts the orchestra in a program featuring the US premiere of Kaija Saariaho’s Vista, Scriabin’s Poem of Ecstasy, and Tchaikovsky’s Piano Concerto No. 1 with Beatrice Rana. (July 8)

• Nokuthula Ngwenyama’s Primal Message kicks off a program with the world premiere of Julia Adolphe’s Woven Loom, Silver Spindle featuring violinist Martin Califour. Beethoven’s Symphony No. 7 rounds out the concert with Xian Zhang at the podium. (July 22)

• An all-Ellington celebration with conductor Thomas Wilkins and pianist Gerald Clayton, featuring Night Creature, New World A-Comin’, Black, Brown, and Beige, and The River Suite (July 29)

• Gustavo Dudamel conducts a powerful concert featuring two incredible world premieres: Garrido-Lecca’s Esperanza and Cortés-Álvarez’ La Serpiente de Colores. And to top it off, an astounding performance of Beethoven’s Symphony No. 9, with a fabulous lineup of soloists, including soprano Jeanine De Bique, mezzo Taylor Raven, tenor Issachah Savage, and bass José Antonio López with the Los Angeles Master Chorale. (September 9)

• Closing out Los Angeles Philharmonic’s set of performances in the WFMT Orchestra Series, Dudamel conducts the world premiere of Angélica Negrón’s Morivivi, mezzo-soprano J’Nai Bridges sings Lieberson’s Neruda Songs, and finishing with William Grant Still’s “Afro-American” Symphony (September 16)

And the WFMT Orchestra Series continues in the fall with Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra!

Stay tuned for more information this summer.
View the Summer 2022 Series Schedule

Stay Connected