Fridays 8 P.M. to 10 P.M. on HPR-2

From WFMT:

Starting in summer 2022, we are delighted to announce the launch of the WFMT Orchestra Series! This new series combines the Los Angeles Philharmonic (Summer), Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra (Fall), a new to-be-announced orchestra for the Winter quarter, and the San Francisco Symphony (Spring) into a single year-round series.

The WFMT Orchestra Series kicks off in late June, 2022 with the Los Angeles Philharmonic presenting a stunning set of 13 concert broadcasts. The series begins with a program of Schoenberg and Strauss featuring soprano Golda Schultz, with LA Phil Music Director Gustavo Dudamel at the podium (June 24).

Other series highlights for Summer 2022 include:

• Jessie Montgomery’s Strum paired with Steven Mackey’s Shivaree Fantasy for Trumpet and Orchestra performed by Thomas Hooten. Mahler’s Symphony No. 4 rounds out the program, with soprano Camilla Tilling bringing the work to a thrilling close. Gustavo Dudamel conducts. (July 1)

• Susanna Mälkki conducts the orchestra in a program featuring the US premiere of Kaija Saariaho’s Vista, Scriabin’s Poem of Ecstasy, and Tchaikovsky’s Piano Concerto No. 1 with Beatrice Rana. (July 8)

• Nokuthula Ngwenyama’s Primal Message kicks off a program with the world premiere of Julia Adolphe’s Woven Loom, Silver Spindle featuring violinist Martin Califour. Beethoven’s Symphony No. 7 rounds out the concert with Xian Zhang at the podium. (July 22)

• An all-Ellington celebration with conductor Thomas Wilkins and pianist Gerald Clayton, featuring Night Creature, New World A-Comin’, Black, Brown, and Beige, and The River Suite (July 29)

• Gustavo Dudamel conducts a powerful concert featuring two incredible world premieres: Garrido-Lecca’s Esperanza and Cortés-Álvarez’ La Serpiente de Colores. And to top it off, an astounding performance of Beethoven’s Symphony No. 9, with a fabulous lineup of soloists, including soprano Jeanine De Bique, mezzo Taylor Raven, tenor Issachah Savage, and bass José Antonio López with the Los Angeles Master Chorale. (September 9)

• Closing out Los Angeles Philharmonic’s set of performances in the WFMT Orchestra Series, Dudamel conducts the world premiere of Angélica Negrón’s Morivivi, mezzo-soprano J’Nai Bridges sings Lieberson’s Neruda Songs, and finishing with William Grant Still’s “Afro-American” Symphony (September 16)

And the WFMT Orchestra Series continues in the fall with Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra!

Stay tuned for more information this summer.

View the Summer 2022 Series Schedule

