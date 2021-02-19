From WFMT:

Lisa Flynn has been a program host and producer for WFMT since 1991. As the midday weekday announcer, she presents The New Releases and Music in Chicago, hosts live studio performances, and interviews guest artists. She has hosted many programs for the WFMT Radio Network, including War Letters (the 2002 winner of the Peter Lisagor Award), as well as broadcasts for Mozart’s 250th birthday from Salzburg and the International Chopin Piano Competition from Warsaw. Before coming to Chicago, Lisa presented classical music in Columbus, Ohio, and Orlando, Florida. She holds a music degree from the University of Central Florida.

