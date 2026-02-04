© 2026 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
The Conversation

The Conversation: History of measles in Hawaiʻi; Kaimukī High School

By Catherine Cruz,
Kevin Allen
Published February 4, 2026 at 12:11 PM HST
ʻIolani Palace celebrated King Kalākaua’s 186th birthday on Nov. 16, 2022.
ʻIolani Palace
ʻIolani Palace celebrated King Kalākaua’s 186th birthday on Nov. 16, 2022.

  • The Friends of ʻIolani Palace Historian Zita Cup Choy and Curatorial Assistant Chase Benbow offer a historical perspective on measles as modern U.S. cases rise
  • HPR's Savannah Harriman-Pote share what you need to know to build your own disaster kit | Full Story
  • Kaimukī High School Special Education Teacher Ryan Swinehart is helping students design and sell t-shirts to raise money for their program
  • Carlos Gutiérrez Ayala, director of the Forensic Sciences Unit at Chaminade University, explains how the scientific community and the Catholic Church have teamed up for an unusual project
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
Kevin Allen
