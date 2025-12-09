The Conversation: Local climate leaders; Whale behavior post-wildfire
Audio will be added after the show. The Conversation airs weekdays from 11 a.m. to noon on HPR-1.
- ʻAulani Wilhelm, CEO of Nia Tero, is named an influential climate leader by TIME Magazine
- Honolulu Civil Beat's John Hill reports on a fireworks firm tied to an illegal shipment that's been approved to sell firecrackers in Hawaiʻi | Full Story
- Rachel Cartwright, lead researcher with the Keiki Kohola Project, discusses how the Maui wildfires changed the behavior of humpback whales | Attend tomorrow's webinar
- Photographer Andy Sullivan-Haskins launches a new exhibit to support marine debris removal efforts