© 2025 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Conversation

The Conversation: Funding cut for TMT; Point-in-Time count in Waikīkī

By Catherine Cruz,
DW Gibson
Published June 3, 2025 at 11:09 AM HST
The true summit of Maunakea, a wahi pana. Taken 2/8/25.
Maddie Bender
/
HPR
The true summit of Maunakea, a wahi pana. (Feb. 8, 2025)

  • Mayor Kimo Alameda, community members react to the National Science Foundation's decision to cut funding for the Thirty Meter Telescope
    | Full Story
  • Honolulu Civil Beat's Madeleine Valera reports on Honolulu Police Department Chief Logan's retirement announcement | Full Story
  • HPR joins an early morning Point-in-Time count in Waikīkī | Full Story
  • Playwright Ryan Okinaka and actress Elexis Draine discuss how the new play "The Golden Gays" pays homage to the long-running television show "The Golden Girls" | Get tickets | Full Story
Tags
The Conversation MaunakeaPublic HealthEntertainment
Stay Connected
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Catherine Cruz
DW Gibson
DW Gibson is a producer of The Conversation. Contact him at dgibson@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by DW Gibson
More Episodes