The Conversation

The Conversation: Lt. Gov. Sylvia Luke; Medicare fraud prevention

By Catherine Cruz,
Lillian TsangDW Gibson
Published June 2, 2025 at 10:54 AM HST
Lt. Gov. Sylvia Luke and Benji Robinson, director of Asia Pacific Network Planning and Acquisition for Google, unveil plans for the construction of a $1 billion project to create new fiber-optic internet subsea cables. (April 30, 2024)
Office of Lt. Gov. Sylvia Luke
Lt. Gov. Sylvia Luke and Benji Robinson, director of Asia Pacific Network Planning and Acquisition for Google, unveil plans for the construction of a $1 billion project to create new fiber-optic internet subsea cables. (April 30, 2024)

The Conversation TechnologyHealth Care
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
Lillian Tsang
Lillian Tsang is the senior producer of The Conversation. She has been part of the talk show team since it first aired in 2011. Contact her at ltsang@hawaiipublicradio.org.
DW Gibson
DW Gibson is a producer of The Conversation. Contact him at dgibson@hawaiipublicradio.org.
