The Conversation: Fed cuts hit UH; Trump's commercial fishing order
- HPR's Maddie Bender reports on how federal funding cuts are impacting the University of Hawaiʻi | Full Story
- Kitty Simonds, executive director of the Western Pacific Fishery Council, responds to environmentalists' concerns about a Trump order allowing commercial fishing within the Pacific Islands Heritage Marine National Monument | Full Story
- Honolulu Civil Beat's Chad Blair debriefs the new state budget | Full Story
- John Letoto, owner of Kalo & Cream, prepares handmade sodas and coffee drinks to sell at the annual Merrie Monarch Festival | Full Story
- Babā Yim of Ke Kula Kaiapuni ʻo Ānuenue wins Principal of the Year | Full Story