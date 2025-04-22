© 2025 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Conversation

The Conversation: Fed cuts hit UH; Trump's commercial fishing order

By Maddie Bender,
Catherine Cruz
Published April 22, 2025 at 11:47 AM HST
FILE - The University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa sign in front of Bachman Hall on Dole Street on Feb. 26, 2025.
Savannah Harriman-Pote
/
HPR
FILE - The University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa sign in front of Bachman Hall on Dole Street on Feb. 26, 2025.

Tags
The Conversation EnvironmentUniversity of Hawai‘iTrump AdministrationEducationEntertainment
Stay Connected
Maddie Bender
Maddie Bender is the executive producer of The Conversation. She also provided production assistance on HPR's "This Is Our Hawaiʻi" podcast. Contact her at mbender@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Maddie Bender
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Catherine Cruz
More Episodes