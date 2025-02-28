The Conversation: Mahina ʻŌlelo Hawaiʻi hana hou
Today on The Conversation, we revisit some of our favorite interviews about 'Ōlelo Hawaiʻi to celebrate Hawaiian Language Month:
- Leilani Poliʻahu, the voice behind HPR's "Hawaiian Word of the Day," and HPR’s Paige Okamura, host of the Hawaiian music show "Hawaiʻi Kulāiwi," talk about the popular HWOTD series | Full Story
- University of Hawaiʻi student Kaikala Spinney compares changes between learning ʻŌlelo Hawaiʻi, the Hawaiian language, in the past and today | UH Center for Oral History | Full Story
- Hawaiʻi historian John Clark combs through nūpepa ʻŌlelo Hawaiʻi for his book "Niʻihau Place Names"| Full Story
- Author David Del Rocco makes Native Hawaiian scholar Mary Kawena Pukui the hero of his children's book "Mary Kawena Pukui: Knowledge Is Life" | Full Story
