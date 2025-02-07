© 2025 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Conversation

The Conversation: A hana hou show on survival amid stormy seas

By Catherine Cruz
Published February 7, 2025 at 11:12 AM HST
Kalle Applegate-Palmer, in pink fins, and Chioshy Topias survey the Heian Maru shipwreck in July 2023. Palmer is a marine ecologist and Topias is with the Chuuk Historic Preservation Office.
Photo courtesy of Hiroshi Ishii
Kalle Applegate-Palmer, in pink fins, and Chioshy Topias survey the Heian Maru shipwreck in July 2023. Palmer is a marine ecologist and Topias is with the Chuuk Historic Preservation Office.

Today on The Conversation, we revisit tales of shipwreck and survival on the open ocean:

  • Maximilian Cremer with the UH School of Ocean and Earth Sciences and Technology recounts the high-stakes rescue of Luʻukai, a remotely operated vehicle | Full Story
  • Honolulu firefighter and shipwreck survivor Jason Arnold shares a harrowing account of his journey aboard the Princess Taiping, a replica of a 15th-century Chinese warship | Full Story
  • Marine archeologist Hans Van Tilburg talks about the secrets of Civil War steamships, whaling vessels, and WWII aircraft waiting on the ocean floor | Full Story
Tags
The Conversation HistoryEnvironment
Stay Connected
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Catherine Cruz
More Episodes