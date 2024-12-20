The Conversation: Live from Kula; Remembering José Fajardo
Today, The Conversation broadcasts live from Inflatable Film headquarters in Kula, Maui, and takes a look at how small businesses are faring since the August 2023 fires:
- HPR's Catherine Cluett Pactol talks to the owners of the nearly century-old Pukalani Superette, one of the few businesses on Maui still run by the family that founded it | Full Story
- Maui Chamber of Commerce's Pamela Tumpap talks about what the Made in Maui County Festival means to small businesses working to recover after the Maui fires | Full Story
- Karen Hanada of the Food Innovation Center discusses available programs to help Maui start-ups | Full Story
- Jaime Woodburn, owner of Maui Olive Company, takes in a record harvest from Upcountry's olive orchards | Full Story
- HPR remembers José Fajardo, the longtime public media executive and former HPR general manager who died Thursday | Full past interview