The Conversation: State security efforts; Voter engagement
- Gov. Josh Green discusses security measures after a suspicious package of white powder was sent to state offices; Honolulu City Clerk Glen Takahashi shares plans to engage the next generation of voters | 2024 Voter Guide | Full Story
- HPR's Ashley Mizuo breaks down which local races are likely to be a close call in the upcoming election | Full Story
- The Environmental Protection Agency's Amy Miller talks about enforcement actions against several Hawaiʻi supermarkets, including Times Supermarket and Don Quijote, for selling unregistered chemicals | Full Story
- Lahaina Strong's Paele Kiakona, Hā Sustainability's Alex de Roode, and NREL's Robin Burto discuss a new partnership to shape Lahaina's energy future | Attend Lahaina Energy Partnership's community workshop | Full Story
- USS Battleship Missouri Memorial curatorial assistant Molly Hagan on efforts to repatriate Japanese flags to families whose loved ones were lost in WWII | Attend the webinar | Full Story