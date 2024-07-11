The Conversation: New UH med school dean; Anti-cancer effects of kava
The Conversation airs weekdays from 11 a.m. to noon on HPR-1.
- HPR reporter Ashley Mizuo on Gov. Josh Green's veto list and state budget adjustments
- Sam Shomaker, the new dean of the University of Hawaiʻi John A. Burns School of Medicine, lays out his short- and long-term priorities
- Chengguo Xing, professor of medicinal chemistry at the University of Florida, discusses the possible anti-cancer properties of kava
- State Digital Equity Coordinator Burt Lum walks through the results of the first Digital Economy Survey | Listen to Bytemarks Café with Burt Lum