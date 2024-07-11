© 2024 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Conversation

The Conversation: New UH med school dean; Anti-cancer effects of kava

By Catherine Cruz,
Maddie BenderRussell Subiono
Published July 11, 2024 at 11:19 AM HST
The University of Hawaiʻi John A. Burns School of Medicine in Honolulu.
Tony Webster
/
Wikimedia Commons
The University of Hawaiʻi John A. Burns School of Medicine in Honolulu.

Audio will be added after the show. The Conversation airs weekdays from 11 a.m. to noon on HPR-1.

  • HPR reporter Ashley Mizuo on Gov. Josh Green's veto list and state budget adjustments
  • Sam Shomaker, the new dean of the University of Hawaiʻi John A. Burns School of Medicine, lays out his short- and long-term priorities
  • Chengguo Xing, professor of medicinal chemistry at the University of Florida, discusses the possible anti-cancer properties of kava
  • State Digital Equity Coordinator Burt Lum walks through the results of the first Digital Economy Survey | Listen to Bytemarks Café with Burt Lum
Tags
The Conversation State LegislatureUniversity of Hawai‘i
Stay Connected
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Originally from Guam, she spent more than 30 years at KITV, covering beats from government to education. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Catherine Cruz
Maddie Bender
Maddie Bender is a producer on The Conversation. She also provided production assistance on HPR's "This Is Our Hawaiʻi" podcast. Contact her at mbender@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Maddie Bender
Russell Subiono
Russell Subiono is the executive producer of The Conversation and host of HPR's This Is Our Hawaiʻi podcast. Born in Honolulu and raised on Hawaiʻi Island, he’s spent the last decade working in local film, television and radio. Contact him at talkback@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Russell Subiono
More Episodes