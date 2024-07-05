The Conversation: Year of the Forest Bird Hana Hou
It's the Year of the Forest Bird, so today on The Conversation, we're revisiting some of our favorite conversations about native manu.
- Rick Camp and Eldridge Naboa of the Hakalau Forest National Wildlife Refuge on the snapshot of native forest bird health | Full Story
- Maui Forest Bird Recovery Project avian field research supervisor Laura Berthold and former avian research technician Zach Pezzillo on the sole survivor of an effort to establish a new colony of critically endangered kiwikiu in East Maui | Full Story
- Conservationists Michelle Bogardus and Rachel Kingsley on efforts to release the endangered Hawaiian crow back into the wild | Full Story
- University of Cincinnati digital media student Ella Marcil shares the work put into a new documentary on the ʻakikiki, or Kauaʻi honeycreeper, called "When Silence Becomes The Song" | Full Story
Audio will be added after the show. The Conversation airs weekdays from 11 a.m. to noon on HPR-1.