The Conversation: Red Hill water; AAPI AF comedy show

Audio will be added after the show. The Conversation airs weekdays from 11 a.m. to noon on HPR-1.



Marti Townsend, chair of the Red Hill Community Representation Initiative, on community concerns over contamination in the Navy's drinking water system

HPR's Savannah Harriman-Pote on the climate cost of cooling systems

Contributing editor Neal Milner takes the Long View on political satire |"Trump Was a Joke" by Sophia McClennen |

Hawaii Comedy Festival founder Kimee Balmilero on an upcoming variety show celebrating "all things Asian-American and Pacific Islander"