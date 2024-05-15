The Conversation: Red Hill water; AAPI AF comedy show
Audio will be added after the show. The Conversation airs weekdays from 11 a.m. to noon on HPR-1.
- Marti Townsend, chair of the Red Hill Community Representation Initiative, on community concerns over contamination in the Navy's drinking water system
- HPR's Savannah Harriman-Pote on the climate cost of cooling systems
- Contributing editor Neal Milner takes the Long View on political satire |"Trump Was a Joke" by Sophia McClennen |
- Hawaii Comedy Festival founder Kimee Balmilero on an upcoming variety show celebrating "all things Asian-American and Pacific Islander"