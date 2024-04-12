The Conversation: Freedom Flotilla to sail to Gaza; Cirque du Soleil
Audio will be added after the show. The Conversation airs weekdays from 11 a.m. to noon on HPR-1.
- Retired Army Reserve Col. and former American diplomat Ann Wright will take part in the Freedom Flotilla Coalition's effort to bring food and tents to families in Gaza
- Students and teachers from Bruyères, France, travel to Hawaiʻi to learn about a brave unit of Japanese American soldiers who liberated their town 80 years ago during World War II
- Cirque du Soleil Hawaiʻi composer and musical director Evan Hurley on what audiences can expect from the upcoming performance