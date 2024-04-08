The Conversation: Red Hill; Rescuing unsold fish to fight food insecurity
- U.S. Air Force Col. John Oh, chief of the occupational and environmental health division at the Defense Health Agency Public Health, on an upcoming webinar for families who may have been exposed to fuel or additives in their drinking water
- Brandon Tomita, executive director of Aloha Harvest, on the nonprofit's search for a fishmonger to help process unsold fish to give to food-insecure families
- Stephanie Yelenik, rangeland scientist with the U.S. Forest Service, on a new study on invasive grasslands on Hawaiʻi Island
- HPR reporter Cassie Ordonio on a new display of latte stones at the Bishop Museum