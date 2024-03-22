The Conversation: Energy office funding uncertain; Maui maternal health
- Chief Energy Officer Mark Glick responds to a funding curve ball from the Senate that makes the future of his office's work uncertain
- Marvin Young, adjunct professor of mechanical engineering at the University of Hawaiʻi on a new pathway from Guam to Hawaiʻi to meet the demand for mechanical engineers for the Navy's dry dock modernization
- HPR's Catherine Cluett Pactol on the limited services for new and expectant mothers on Maui
- University of Hawaiʻi Assistant Professor Miquela Ibrao on a new study that shows higher rates of mobility issues among Native Hawaiian kūpuna