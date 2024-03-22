© 2024 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
The Conversation

The Conversation: Energy office funding uncertain; Maui maternal health

By Catherine Cruz,
Savannah Harriman-PoteMaddie Bender
Published March 22, 2024 at 11:15 AM HST
FILE - A midwife at a clinic in Mississippi uses a hand-held Doppler probe to measure the heartbeat of the fetus, Dec. 17, 2021. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
Rogelio V. Solis/AP
/
AP
FILE - A midwife measures a fetal heartbeat.

Audio will be added after the show. The Conversation airs weekdays from 11 a.m. to noon on HPR-1.

  • Chief Energy Officer Mark Glick responds to a funding curve ball from the Senate that makes the future of his office's work uncertain
  • Marvin Young, adjunct professor of mechanical engineering at the University of Hawaiʻi on a new pathway from Guam to Hawaiʻi to meet the demand for mechanical engineers for the Navy's dry dock modernization
  • HPR's Catherine Cluett Pactol on the limited services for new and expectant mothers on Maui
  • University of Hawaiʻi Assistant Professor Miquela Ibrao on a new study that shows higher rates of mobility issues among Native Hawaiian kūpuna
Tags
The Conversation EnergyState Legislaturehealth
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Originally from Guam, she spent more than 30 years at KITV, covering beats from government to education. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
Savannah Harriman-Pote
Savannah Harriman-Pote is the energy and climate change reporter. She is also the lead producer of HPR's "This Is Our Hawaiʻi" podcast. Contact her at sharrimanpote@hawaiipublicradio.org.
Maddie Bender
Maddie Bender provided production assistance on This Is Our Hawaiʻi, HPR's first narrative podcast, and joined The Conversation as a producer in 2024. Contact her at mbender@hawaiipublicradio.org.
