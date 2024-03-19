© 2024 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
The Conversation

The Conversation: Kaua'i State of the County; Condo insurance crisis

By Catherine Cruz
Published March 19, 2024 at 11:06 AM HST
Kauaʻi Mayor Derek Kawakami delivers the 2024 State of the County address in Līhu‘e on March 14, 2024.
Kauaʻi County
Kauaʻi Mayor Derek Kawakami delivers his 2024 State of the County address in Līhu‘e on March 14, 2024.

Audio will be added after the show. The Conversation airs weekdays from 11 a.m. to noon on HPR-1.

  • Kauaʻi County Mayor Derek Kawakami outlines his priorities in his recent State of the County address
  • House Speaker Scott Saiki on the looming property insurance crisis as condo owners see their rates skyrocket
  • Red Hill Community Representation Initiative's Marti Townsend on brewing tensions with the Navy ahead of a Thursday meeting
  • HPR reporter Ashley Mizuo on a legislative measure that puts marijuana growers and commercial hemp producers at odds
The Conversation Kauai CountyState LegislatureNavy Red Hill Underground Fuel Storage Facility
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Originally from Guam, she spent more than 30 years at KITV, covering beats from government to education. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
