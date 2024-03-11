The Conversation: Environmental Day at the Capitol, Detecting PFAS in groundwater
- Allison Fong, assistant director with the Environment Protection Agency Region 9, on monitoring for PFAS in groundwater
- State Rep. Nicole Lowen on the first Environmental Day at the Capitol
- HPR reporter Cassie Ordonio on FestPAC 2024, the largest Pacific Arts festival which Hawaiʻi is set to host for the first time this summer | Full Story
- Olympic medalist and Roosevelt High School alum Clarissa Chun leads the University of Iowa women's wrestling team to victory at the National Collegiate Women's Wrestling Championships