© 2024 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Conversation

The Conversation; Invasive species on military land; Lānaʻi history

By Catherine Cruz,
Russell Subiono
Published February 1, 2024 at 11:18 AM HST
Courtesy of the Lānaʻi Culture & Heritage Center

Audio will be added after the show. The Conversation airs weekdays from 11 a.m. to noon on HPR-1.

  • HPR reporter Savannah Harriman-Pote covers push back from lawmakers over a budget request to fund the state's defense in a youth-led climate lawsuit | Full Story
  • Kapua Kawelo, natural resource manager with U.S. Army's DPW Environmental Division, Natural Resources Program on efforts to combat invasive species on military land
  • Shelly Preza, executive director of the Lānaʻi Culture and Heritage Center, says their new exhibit pays tribute to Japanese immigrants who came to work on the island's pineapple plantation
  • Tony Meredith and Melanie LaPatin, world champions in ballroom Latin dancing, say competition could be stiff at this weekend's Aloha Ball Dance in Waikīkī
Tags
The Conversation EnvironmentLānaʻihistory
Stay Connected
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Originally from Guam, she spent more than 30 years at KITV, covering beats from government to education. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Catherine Cruz
Russell Subiono
Russell Subiono is the executive producer of The Conversation and host of HPR's This Is Our Hawaiʻi podcast. Born in Honolulu and raised on Hawaiʻi Island, he’s spent the last decade working in local film, television and radio. Contact him at talkback@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Russell Subiono
More Episodes