KAUAʻI: HPR is off the air due to a weather-related power outage at our transmitter site.
The Conversation

The Conversation: Red Hill defueling; National Human Trafficking Awareness Month

By Catherine Cruz,
Lillian TsangRussell Subiono
Published January 17, 2024 at 11:05 AM HST
Representatives from the Hawaiʻi Department of Health and the Joint Task Force-Red Hill perform a final review of the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility on Oct. 10, 2023. (DoD photo by U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. John Linzmeier)
Tech. Sgt. John Linzmeier/Joint Task Force Red Hill
/
Digital
Audio will be added after the show. The Conversation airs weekdays from 11 a.m. to noon on HPR-1.

  • U.S. Navy Vice Adm. John Wade, the commander of Joint Task Force - Red Hill, and Rear Adm. Stephen Barnett, the commander of Navy Region Hawaiʻi and Navy Closure Task Force - Red Hill, on the next phase of the Red Hill defueling process
  • Imua Alliance Executive Director Kris Coffield shares resources during National Human Trafficking Awareness Month | National Human Trafficking Hotline: 888-373-7888
  • HPR reporter Catherine Cluett Pactol on the experience of the first exiles in Kalaupapa over 150 years ago
  • Hawaiian musician Henry Kapono kicks off a new series of concerts featuring up-and-coming local music artists at Manoa Valley Theatre
The Conversation Navy Red Hill Underground Fuel Storage FacilityhistoryhealthMusic
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Originally from Guam, she spent more than 30 years at KITV, covering beats from government to education. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
Lillian Tsang
Lillian Tsang is the senior producer of The Conversation. She has been part of the talk show team since it first aired in 2011. Contact her at ltsang@hawaiipublicradio.org.
Russell Subiono
Russell Subiono is the executive producer of The Conversation and host of HPR's This Is Our Hawaiʻi podcast. Born in Honolulu and raised on Hawaiʻi Island, he’s spent the last decade working in local film, television and radio. Contact him at talkback@hawaiipublicradio.org.
