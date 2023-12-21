The Conversation: Gov. Green talks Maui recovery, homeless housing; Tongan muralist shares experience with Palestinians
- Gov. Josh Green discusses his priorities for Maui's recovery, impacts on the tourism industry, the appointment of John Mizuno as state homeless coordinator, and building more kauhale housing for the homeless
- Honolulu Civil Beat reporter Christina Jedra details the final shipment of fuel from the Navy's Red Hill facility leaving Hawaiʻi in today's Reality Check | Full Story
- University of Hawaiʻi Maui College Water Quality Lab Director Andrea Kealoha highlights the lab's efforts to measure the impact of Maui wildfires on coastal water quality
- Artist and former Hawaiʻi resident Vaimoana Niumeitolu shares her experience painting murals in the West Bank and finding belonging among Palestinians