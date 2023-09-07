© 2023 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Conversation

The Conversation: Caution urged as COVID-19 numbers grow; Public input sought for Oʻahu disaster recovery plan

By Catherine Cruz,
Russell Subiono
Published September 7, 2023 at 3:57 PM HST
An island in the Pacific: Kaneohe, Oʻahu, in 2010.
Patrick Baz
/
AFP/Getty Images
An island in the Pacific: Kaneohe, Oʻahu, in 2010.
  • State epidemiologist Dr. Sarah Kemble offers guidance during the latest surge of COVID-19 cases | Full Story
  • Honolulu's Chief Sustainability Officer Matt Gonser asks Oʻahu residents to participate in an online survey that will help shape the development of Oʻahu's disaster recovery plan | Full Story
  • Honolulu Civil Beat Editor Chad Blair explains how lawmakers are dealing with issues stemming from the Maui wildfire in today's Reality Check | Full Story
  • Kali Watson, director of the Department of Hawaiian Home Lands, discusses future plans to spend six hundred million dollars developing housing for Native Hawaiians.
  • HPR reporter Ku'uwehi Hiraishi talks about the work being done to support Hawaiian homesteaders and beneficiaries in the wake of disaster
Tags
The Conversation COVID-19disaster recoveryNative HawaiianMauiLahaina fires
Stay Connected
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Originally from Guam, she spent more than 30 years at KITV, covering beats from government to education. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Catherine Cruz
Russell Subiono
Russell Subiono is the executive producer of The Conversation and host of HPR's This Is Our Hawaiʻi podcast. Born in Honolulu and raised on Hawaiʻi Island, he’s spent the last decade working in local film, television and radio. Contact him at talkback@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Russell Subiono
More Episodes