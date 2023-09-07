The Conversation: Caution urged as COVID-19 numbers grow; Public input sought for Oʻahu disaster recovery plan
- State epidemiologist Dr. Sarah Kemble offers guidance during the latest surge of COVID-19 cases | Full Story
- Honolulu's Chief Sustainability Officer Matt Gonser asks Oʻahu residents to participate in an online survey that will help shape the development of Oʻahu's disaster recovery plan | Full Story
- Honolulu Civil Beat Editor Chad Blair explains how lawmakers are dealing with issues stemming from the Maui wildfire in today's Reality Check | Full Story
- Kali Watson, director of the Department of Hawaiian Home Lands, discusses future plans to spend six hundred million dollars developing housing for Native Hawaiians.
- HPR reporter Ku'uwehi Hiraishi talks about the work being done to support Hawaiian homesteaders and beneficiaries in the wake of disaster