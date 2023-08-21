The Conversation: Federal workers on Maui; U.S. Rep. Jill Tokuda on basic Maui needs
- Director of the Office of Disability Integration and Coordination Sherman Gillums Jr. discusses federal workers on Maui and provides context for President Biden's visit
- U.S. Rep. Jill Tokuda talks about the resource fair she held over the weekend to help address the basic needs of Maui residents
- HPR's Catherine Cluett-Pactol shares updates on Maui's community aid efforts in Kula and Lāhainā
- Maui United Way board member Lisa Grove on cash aid and calling 211 for immediate help
- HPR's Savannah Harriman-Pote explains misinformation about FEMA aid
- HPR's Cassie Ordonio describes relief efforts for Maui's Spanish-speaking immigrants | Full Story