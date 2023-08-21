© 2023 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
The Conversation

The Conversation: Federal workers on Maui; U.S. Rep. Jill Tokuda on basic Maui needs

By Bill Dorman
Published August 21, 2023 at 2:24 PM HST
Wikipedia Commons
  • Director of the Office of Disability Integration and Coordination Sherman Gillums Jr. discusses federal workers on Maui and provides context for President Biden's visit
  • U.S. Rep. Jill Tokuda talks about the resource fair she held over the weekend to help address the basic needs of Maui residents
  • HPR's Catherine Cluett-Pactol shares updates on Maui's community aid efforts in Kula and Lāhainā
  • Maui United Way board member Lisa Grove on cash aid and calling 211 for immediate help
  • HPR's Savannah Harriman-Pote explains misinformation about FEMA aid
  • HPR's Cassie Ordonio describes relief efforts for Maui's Spanish-speaking immigrants | Full Story
Bill Dorman
Bill Dorman has been the news director at Hawaiʻi Public Radio since 2011.
