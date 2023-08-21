FEMA director on the long road to recovery on Maui

President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden are visiting Maui. They will see the damages from the air and hear from people who have been devastated by these fires on the ground.

They will also meet with first responders, state and local officials and volunteers.

Sherman Gillums Jr. is the director of the Office of Disability Integration and Coordination at the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

He said he wants to register as many people as possible for FEMA relief so they can begin the recovery process.

"We just stand with the folks on Maui on their path to recovery, which will be a long one," Gillums said.

His office has been mobilizing to meet residents where they are. Members of the Disaster Survivor Assistance Teams are trained in understanding the nuances of disabilities.

They have been canvassing neighborhoods to assist people who may not know what resources are available to them.

"The most important aspect of that situation is to make sure people are educated on the risk, especially people with disabilities who rely on clean water, not just for their hygiene, but for their health in many cases," Gillums said.

He also urged anyone who may be struggling to call the Disaster Distress Helpline. Counselors are available 24/7 at 1-800-985-5990.

Moving forward, Gillums said FEMA is prepared to help Maui residents recover in the months and years to come.

This interview aired on The Conversation on August 21, 2023. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1. This interview was adapted for the web by Emily Tom.