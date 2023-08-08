The Conversation: Turning seawater into drinking water; Local cacao for Hawaiʻi chocolate
- Barry Usagawa, Honolulu Board of Water Supply program administrator, discusses a new ocean water desalination plant on West Oʻahu, projected to be online by 2026
- Downtown Neighborhood Board member Robert Armstrong talks about an upcoming public meeting to collect ideas on updating Oʻahu's Neighborhood Board system
- Honolulu Civil Beat reporter Marcel Honore writes about a hefty federal grant fortifying the community group running Oʻahu's largest meals-on-wheels program in today's Reality Check | Full Story
- Got chocolate? Hawaiian Chocolate? Farmer Max Breen is manager for a Waialua orchard that's part of a joint venture with Mānoa Chocolate and Cacao Services
- HPR reporter Cassie Ordonio catches up with Maui musician Jordan T, former lead vocalist and guitarist for local reggae band Maoli, as well as for Maori reggae group Katchafire | Full Story