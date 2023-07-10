© 2023 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
The Conversation

The Conversation: Japan nuclear plant preps for radioactive water release; EPA visits Kunia residents impacted by tainted water

By Catherine Cruz
Published July 10, 2023 at 1:27 PM HST
FILE - This photo shows tanks (in gray, beige and blue) storeing water that was treated but is still radioactive after it was used to cool down spent fuel at the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant in Okuma town, Fukushima prefecture, northeastern Japan, on Feb. 27, 2021.
Hiro Komae/AP
/
AP

  • University of Hawaiʻi Kewalo Marine Laboratory Director Bob Richmond discusses the possible effects on the environment and the food chain if the Japanese government allows radiated water from its Fukushima nuclear plant to be released into the ocean
  • EPA Region Nine Administrator Martha Guzman talks about meeting with Kunia Village residents whose drinking water tested positive for PFAS, per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances that have been linked to serious health effects
  • Honolulu Civil Beat reporter Stewart Yerton details how State Senator Donovan Dela Cruz is using public agencies to buy and develop land in today's Reality Check | Full Story
  • HPR reporter Cassie Ordonio shares her story about a photography project by attorney Catherine Lowenberg that looks to change how we view those living on the streets
The Conversation environmentScienceart
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Originally from Guam, she spent more than 30 years at KITV, covering beats from government to education. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
More Episodes